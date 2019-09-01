Home

Nedra A. Zimmerman

Nedra A. Zimmerman Obituary
Nedra A. (Miller) Zimmerman, 79, of Friedensburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, peacefully at Providence Place Retirement Community, Pottsville.

Nedra was born Dec. 25, 1939, a daughter of the late Phyllis (Boyer) and Harry Miller. She was the wife of the late Donald Zimmerman.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Larue Yeich.

Nedra was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Friedensburg. She was a graduate of Blue Mountain High School.

Nedra was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by two sons, Martin Zimmerman, husband of Melony, of Friedensburg, Tod Zimmerman, husband of Natalie, of Schuylkill Haven. She is also survived by grandchildren, Timothy, Corinne, Lindsey and Tara; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Vicki Brennan, wife of Mike, Cressona.

Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 24 Church Road, Friedensburg, PA 17933. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
