Nelissa Marie Schantz

Nelissa Marie Schantz Obituary

Nelissa Marie Schantz, 23, of Minersville, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, at her residence.

Nelissa was born Feb. 14, 1997, in Allentown, a daughter of Lisa Schantz and the late Luis Merced.

In addition to her mother, Lisa, Nelissa is survived by a daughter, Kylie Schantz.

Nelissa is also survived by a sister, Krystal Schantz; a brother, Michael Schantz; stepbrothers, Luis Merced, Antonio Merced and Jeremiah Billie.

All services are private. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
