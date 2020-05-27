|
Nelson J. Pauly, 91, of Branchdale, died Monday at his home.
Born March 4, 1929, in Branch Township, he was a son of the late Frank and Elizabeth Secula Pauly. He was a graduate of Reilly Township High School. After serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict, he worked as an electronics technician at Indiantown Gap Military Reservation and at the former Olmstead Air Force Base, Middletown. He later worked in the service department for Sears.
He was a member of the former St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Branchdale.
Preceding him in death was a son, Richard J. Pauly, in 2019. The last of seven children, he was also predeceased by four brothers, Lawrence Pauly, Louis Pauly, Francis Pauly and Lambert Pauly; two sisters, Virginia Burgess and Mary Grieff.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, the former Geraldine Smith; 10 children, Marie Weikel (spouse, James), of Pottsville, Gregory Pauly, of Branchdale, Francis Pauly, of Branchdale, Edward Pauly, of Branchdale, Edwin Pauly, of Minersville, Christopher Pauly (spouse, Mandy), of Branchdale, Christine Neiswender (spouse, Joseph), of Minersville, Eloise Hinkle (spouse, Gary), of Minersville, Frederick Pauly, of Minersville, and Philip Pauly, of Branchdale; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Committal with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at a date and time to be announced. Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
