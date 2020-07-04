Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
View Map
Nettie A. Morgan


1932 - 2020
Nettie A. Morgan Obituary
Nettie A. Morgan, 88, of Muir, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, at her home.

Born May 4, 1932, in Hegins, she was a daughter of the late Levi and Francis Long Miller.

Nettie was a retired seamstress from the former Masonwear Factory, Muir.

She was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed watching football, softball, crocheting and playing bingo. Above all, her family was her world.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Vicky Kushmanic and Elizabeth Harner, and two brothers, Levi and John Miller.

Surviving are her husband of 46 years, John Morgan; five children, Harold "Butch" Stuppy, of Harrisburg, Gloria Stuppy, of Millersburg, Lucille Michaels (Charles Jr.), of Wiconisco, Doris "Dot" Lewis (Craig), of Millersburg, and David Stuppy, of Kentucky; a stepson Jeffrey Morgan, of Gratz; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Shaffer, of Schafferstown, Lilly Miller, of Reading, and Betty Troup, of Tower City; nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Chapel of Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorial donations in Nettie's name should be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2020
