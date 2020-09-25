Home

Nicholas A. Novak, 18, of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, in Pottsville.

Born in Reading, on Oct. 20, 2001, he was a son of Amanda (Novak), wife of Shawn Moyer, of Mahanoy City, and Kevin D. Freymoyer, husband of Jessica, of Tremont.

He was a graduate of Schuylkilll IU 29, Mar Lin, and was employed by McDonald's, Route 61.

He is survived by siblings, Kaleigh, Julie, Savannah and William Moyer, Draven Roth; stebsiblings, Madison and Logan Crosby.

The family requests donations to Allied Services, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
