Nicholas Felegi, 79, of Quakertown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, at The Landing at Willow Grove with his loving wife by his side.
Born Dec. 31, 1939, he was a son of the late Charles and Catharina Andrysyn Felegi.
He was the husband of Marguerite Leonard Felegi with whom he shared 54 years together.
Nicholas was an Army veteran. He was also a member of the VFW Forrest Lodge Post 245, Quakertown, Quakertown Lodge 512 F&AM, Mizpah Commandery 96 -Doylestown Lodge, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Rajah Shrine, Reading, Royal Arch Chapter 270, Doylestown, and the Perkiomen Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Willie, John and Joseph; sisters, Annie, Susie, Mary, Helen, Polly and Katie.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Felegi, and nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA 18951. A calling hour from 1 to 2 p.m. will precede the service in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or to Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018. Visit www.nauglefcs.com.
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 20, 2019