Nicholas Koshuta

Nicholas Koshuta Obituary

Mr. Nicholas Koshuta, 74, of Hometown, passed away Sept. 16, at Maple Shade Meadows, to be reunited with his wife of 47 years, Anne (Dougherty) Koshuta, who died in 2010.

Nicholas was a son of the late Wash and Anna (Soltis) Koshuta.

He worked at one time for First National Bank, Palmerton, and later as a state auditor. He was a graduate of Lansford High School and Penn State University. Nicholas was a faithful member of St. Richard's Church, Barnesville, Knights of Columbus and was a great sports fan, especially Penn State. Nicholas was an Army veteran, serving in Vietnam.

He is survived by a daughter, Anne Koshuta, of Jermyn; a son, Nicholas Koshuta, of Flagstaff, Ariz.; a daughter, Molly Neifert, of Hometown; by six grandchildren, Skye Rose, Ignatius, Isidora, Luke, Zachary and Cecilia; great-grandson, DiAngelo, two sisters, Mary Ann Fixl, of Northampton, and Angela Chnapko, of Emmaus; a brother, George Koshuta, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Private services at the convenience of the family with Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Richard's Church with interment in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, has charge.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 20, 2020
