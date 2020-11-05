Home

Nicholas P. Carusella

Nicholas P. Carusella Obituary

Nicholas P. Carusella, 61, of Pottsville, died recently of natural causes.

A committal service was performed Nov. 6 in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

Mr. Carusella is a 1977 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and attended Pennsylvania State University.

He enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 18, 1978, and was honorably discharged in September 1984, having traveled the world as he served on various aircraft carriers, including the Nimitz as part of the "Black Aces" of Fighting FORTY-ONE (VF-41). He was awarded several commendations and an award throughout his six-year tenure.

Nick, as he was known, was a thoughtful man of keen intellect. He was kind and generous … an old soul who knew the Bible inside and out.

A son of Patrick N. and Isabel A. Carusella (both deceased), Nick leaves behind two loving children, Nicholas (Cressona) and Rachel Carusella (Ryan Frasnelli, Schuylkill Haven) and two adorable twin granddaughters, Vanessa and Victoria. He also departed eight loving sisters, most of whom remain in the general area, Dr. Rita Mattus (Thomas, Long Island), Ann Marie Poslosky (John, Schuylkill Haven), Patricia Madera (Shawn, Pottsville), Rosemary Matz (Schuylkill Haven), Bernadette Guzick (Lake Wynonah), Joanne Spinelli (Anthony, Manheim), Dorothy Doman (Mark, Quakertown) and Maria Swiezak (Tim, Orwigsburg). In addition, he had many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
