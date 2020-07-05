|
|
|
Nicholas Somma, 49, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Born Oct. 1, 1970, in East Orange, N.J., he was a son of the late George and Shirley Somma.
Surviving is a sister, Leighann Somma, of Ashland.
A time for visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Charles Heizenroth II, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 5, 2020