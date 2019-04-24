Nicholas T. "Nick" D'Alio, 80, died on Good Friday.
Born April 23, 1938, in New York City, he was the eldest son of the late Carmelino Santo "Tom" and Cecelia D'Alio, formerly of Schuylkill Haven.
Nick was a 1955 graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School and attended John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio. Subsequently, he enlisted in the Air Force as a radar technician with service in the United States, France and Turkey.
Upon his discharge, Nick parlayed those military skills into a lifelong love affair with computers. He quickly mastered the early generations of source and machine codes, started his own business and developed large-scale applications in government, industry and business.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Carolyn.
Surviving are his son, Thomas, Jacksonville, N.C.; two brothers, Frank, Flemington, N.J., and Thomas, Detroit, Mich.; one granddaughter, Carolyn Belle, Camp Hill; a great-grandson, Jordan; nieces and nephews.
Nick desired to be cremated and funeral services will not be held. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2019