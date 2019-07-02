Nicholas Winter Sr., 56, passed away June 29, 2019.



He was a son of Irene Liptok Hart and her husband, Albert Hart, and the late Joseph Winter.



Nicholas graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1981. He served his country in the Navy from 1981-85 in electronic warfare. He graduated from Penn State with an AAS degree in electrical engineering and BA degree with magna cum laude in business management. Nicholas was currently employed by PJM in Norristown for 24 years as a power system supervisor of dispatching. He was previously employed at GPU in power system operation for nine years and an Atlantic Electric power system supervisor for six years.



Nicholas was Roman Catholic and a member of St. Ambrose Parish in Schuylkill Haven. He attended adoration with his wife at St. Patrick Church in Pottsville. He was an avid Eagles fan, manager of his forest reserve and woodsman. His favorite places were being in the reserve with his wife, swimming in his pool and traveling to Hawaii and Disney World, being with his children and grandchildren at the beach.



He was preceded in death by brother, Joseph Winter, and nephew, Andrew Svrcek.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa Thomas Winter, of 38 years. He was the loving father of four children, Lisa Marie Winter, Nicole Winter Buglino, married to Nicholas Buglino, Jennifer Winter Muldowney, married to Shea Muldowney, and his late son, Nicholas Jacob Winter. He has five beautiful grandchildren, Kaylee and Kara Buglino, Gabriel, Nolan and Connor Muldowney. He is survived by his two sisters and brother, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. July 8 at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Eagles Fly for Leukemia by visiting www.eaglesfly.org. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2019