Nick W. Evely, 23, formerly of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Mount Carmel.
Born June 30, 1996, in Pottsville, he was a son of Robert Evely and Georgeann Lally.
Nick was a 2014 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Bobby, in 2015.
Surviving are his mother, Georgeann; father, Robert; fiancee, Sharon; brothers and sister, Michael, Jesse, Kevin and Shannon. Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, F.D., Joe Murray, supervisor. Visit www.rothermelfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 5, 2019