Nicole Marie Knopf


1987 - 2020
Nicole Marie Knopf Obituary
Nicole Marie (Jones) Knopf, 33, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, June 4, 2020, in Mahanoy City.

Born May 6, 1987, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of James Jones and Brian and Janice Keller, all of Ashland.

Nicole graduated from Cardinal Brennan High School in 2005, where she was a member of the Lady Chargers basketball team.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her twin sons, who were her greatest joy, Mason and Kaleb Knopf, of Emmaus; sisters, Melissa Harris and husband, Richard, Kristi Zerby and husband, Jason, Shannon Keller, and Brianne Keller; nephews, Cade Ermert and Logan Zerby; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, at the convenience of the family. To make a memorial contribution, see our tribute button on www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 8, 2020
