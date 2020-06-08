|
Nicole Marie (Jones) Knopf, 33, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, June 4, 2020, in Mahanoy City.
Born May 6, 1987, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of James Jones and Brian and Janice Keller, all of Ashland.
Nicole graduated from Cardinal Brennan High School in 2005, where she was a member of the Lady Chargers basketball team.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her twin sons, who were her greatest joy, Mason and Kaleb Knopf, of Emmaus; sisters, Melissa Harris and husband, Richard, Kristi Zerby and husband, Jason, Shannon Keller, and Brianne Keller; nephews, Cade Ermert and Logan Zerby; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, at the convenience of the family. To make a memorial contribution, see our tribute button on www.kullfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 8, 2020