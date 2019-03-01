Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Ney Kreisl. View Sign

Nina Ney Kreisl, 52, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, while a guest at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.



Nina was born in Shenandoah, Jan. 27, 1967, a daughter of Geraldine Bejacko Ney, of Shenandoah, and the late Albert Ney.



Nina attended Shenandoah Valley High School, and was last employed as a cashier at Boyer's Food Market in Shenandoah.



In addition to her mother, Geraldine, she is survived by a son, Zachary Ney. She is also survived by her siblings, her two sisters, Geraldine "Gerry," wife of John Campanicki, of Ringtown, and Sherry Szemplenski, of Attica, N.Y.; her brother, Albert Ney and his wife, Brenda, of Shenandoah; two nephews, Jeremiah Ney and Anthony Ney.



Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects and visit with Nina's family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. Private burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Shenandoah Heights. Nina's family graciously accepts condolences and expressions of sympathy; however, they will provide the flowers for the service. For more information or to leave a condolence online, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Nina Ney Kreisl, 52, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, while a guest at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.Nina was born in Shenandoah, Jan. 27, 1967, a daughter of Geraldine Bejacko Ney, of Shenandoah, and the late Albert Ney.Nina attended Shenandoah Valley High School, and was last employed as a cashier at Boyer's Food Market in Shenandoah.In addition to her mother, Geraldine, she is survived by a son, Zachary Ney. She is also survived by her siblings, her two sisters, Geraldine "Gerry," wife of John Campanicki, of Ringtown, and Sherry Szemplenski, of Attica, N.Y.; her brother, Albert Ney and his wife, Brenda, of Shenandoah; two nephews, Jeremiah Ney and Anthony Ney.Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects and visit with Nina's family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. Private burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Shenandoah Heights. Nina's family graciously accepts condolences and expressions of sympathy; however, they will provide the flowers for the service. For more information or to leave a condolence online, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close