Nina Ney Kreisl, 52, of Shenandoah, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, while a guest at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nina Ney Kreisl.
Nina was born in Shenandoah, Jan. 27, 1967, a daughter of Geraldine Bejacko Ney, of Shenandoah, and the late Albert Ney.
Nina attended Shenandoah Valley High School, and was last employed as a cashier at Boyer's Food Market in Shenandoah.
In addition to her mother, Geraldine, she is survived by a son, Zachary Ney. She is also survived by her siblings, her two sisters, Geraldine "Gerry," wife of John Campanicki, of Ringtown, and Sherry Szemplenski, of Attica, N.Y.; her brother, Albert Ney and his wife, Brenda, of Shenandoah; two nephews, Jeremiah Ney and Anthony Ney.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects and visit with Nina's family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. Private burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Shenandoah Heights. Nina's family graciously accepts condolences and expressions of sympathy; however, they will provide the flowers for the service. For more information or to leave a condolence online, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home
412 West Main Street
Ringtown, PA 17967
(570) 889-3804
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 1, 2019