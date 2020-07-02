Home

More Obituaries for Nora Mace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Mace


1938 - 2020
Nora Mace Obituary
Nora Mace, 82, of Mahanoy City, passed away Tuesday, June 30, peacefully, at Schuylkill Center.

Nora was born April 6, 1938, in Collegeville, a daughter of the late Gertrude (Baker) and Thomas McKenrick. She lived many years in Ocklawaha, Fla.

She had worked for many years for Phoenix Clothes and then Greif Company's Garment Allentown and also worked for the former United Cerebral Palsy (now Avenues), Mechanicsville.

She was a member of First Congregational Church, Coaldale.

She was wife of the late Fred Mace.

Nora was preceded in death by brothers, Sylvester and Dean, and sister, Sherry Lynn McKenrick.

Nora is survived by two daughters, Susan Schaller, of Mahanoy City, Ann Dee Morris, of Tamaqua; a son, Thomas, husband of Kelly Morris, of Mahanoy City; a sister, Naoma Januik, of Schwenksville; three brothers, Thomas McKenrick, of Pennsburg, Lloyd McKenrick, of Ocklawaha, Fla., and Terry McKenrick, of Gilbertsville; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Services will take place at a later date. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 2, 2020
