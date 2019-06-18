Norma J. Kathryn Link, 75, of Lancaster, formerly of Schuylkill County, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, June 16, 2019, at Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia.



Born in Shenandoah Heights, she was a daughter of the late Norbert J. and Julia E. Kalbach Link.



Norma was a devoted follower of Christ and prayer warrior. While searching for a church in Lancaster County that preached the truth of the Word of God, Norma found Westminster Presbyterian Church shepherded by Dr. Michael Rogers. She was also a faithful member of the Koinina bible study group.



In 1964, she received a diploma in nursing from Ashland State General Hospital School of Nursing. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Eeducation with a focus on public school nursing from Bloomsburg University.



While living in Schuylkill County, she worked as a general, psychiatric and private duty nurse. After moving to Lancaster County, she worked first as a volunteer director of Alpha Club. She was then employed by the former St. Joseph Hospital in Lancaster, where she did staffing and home health visits. Having received experience in geriatric facilities while working for agencies, Norma spent the next 15 years in staffing and supervision in long-term care facilities. Following an automobile accident in 2007, she retired the following spring from Thaddeus Stephens School of Technology, where she was a campus nurse.



In addition to taking walks, reading and doing ceramics, Norma enjoyed listening to Christian music and making wreaths.



She was preceded in death by a brother, John N. Link.



She is survived by a sister, Ann Marie E., wife of John Travitz, of Pottsville; a sister-in-law, Lois Link, of Cressona; nephew, Scott R. Travitz and his son, Michael and daughter, Julia.



At the request of the family, services will be private. Private interment will be in Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery.



