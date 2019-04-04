Norma Jeanne Cresswell, 90, of Pottsville, died Tuesday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
|
She was born June 7, 1928, in Branchdale, a daughter of the late Dr. Herbert and Jane Thompson Frew.
She was a 1945 graduate of Frackville High School and a 1948 graduate of Drexel University with a B.S. in home economics. She taught at Butler Township High School and worked for Harvey Cresswell Reality prior to retiring. Norma was a member of First United Methodist Church, Frackville, where she sang in the church choir, National Association of Realtors, past president of the Butler Township PTA and a former Girl Scout leader.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey C. Cresswell Sr., on July 22, 2000; a son, Harvey C. "Cliff" Cresswell Jr.; two sisters, Barbara Bauer, Jane Harkaby.
Surviving are her daughter, Cherie Roberts and her husband, Glenn, Port Carbon; a granddaughter, Alex Trexler and her husband, Devin, Ringtown; two great-granddaughters, Erika and Alyssa Trexler; nieces and nephews.
Service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from First United Methodist Church, Frackville, with the Rev. David J. Davis officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Frackville Free Public Library, 56 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931, or First United Methodist Church, 25 S. Balliet St., Frackville, PA 17931. Interment will be private at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Arrangements are under the care of James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 4, 2019