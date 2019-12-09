Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman A. Fisher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman A. Fisher Obituary
Norman A. Fisher, 73, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, at his residence.

Norman was born in Pottsville, on Feb. 7, 1946, a son of the late Evelyn (Reichert) and Harrison Fisher.

He served in the Navy.

He was employed as a general contractor at McGlone Contracting.

Norman was a member of American Legion Post 38, Schuylkill Haven.

Norman is survived by a daughter, Abby, wife of Ryan Sonnon, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Aiden, Nolan and Madisyn.

A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Homes Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfunerahomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -