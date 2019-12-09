|
Norman A. Fisher, 73, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, at his residence.
Norman was born in Pottsville, on Feb. 7, 1946, a son of the late Evelyn (Reichert) and Harrison Fisher.
He served in the Navy.
He was employed as a general contractor at McGlone Contracting.
Norman was a member of American Legion Post 38, Schuylkill Haven.
Norman is survived by a daughter, Abby, wife of Ryan Sonnon, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Aiden, Nolan and Madisyn.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Homes Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.gsesfunerahomes.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 9, 2019