Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Norman Bensinger Obituary
Norman Bensinger, 89, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Schuylkill Center.

Born in Wadesville, May 14, 1930, he was a son of the late Edwin and Helen (Bulharoski) Bensinger.

Norman was a graduate of Pottsville High School. He served in the Navy as a seaman from July 22, 1948, until July 18, 1952.

Norman worked as a delivery driver for Brokoff Dairy in Tumbling Run, then for Yuengling's Ice Cream in Pottsville for 29 years, then for the Schuylkill Haven Casket Co. and last, for Seltzer Meats. Norman was an avid bowler and participated in many bowling leagues.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 27 years, Rosemary (Lawler) Bensinger, Nov. 25, 1981; his second wife of 26 years, Janet (Harron) Bensinger, Jan. 2, 2017; a daughter, Kim Bensinger; a grandson, David; three stepchildren, Linda, Johnny and Kevin.

Norman is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Davis and her husband, David; three sons, Todd Bensinger and his wife, Megan, Glen Bensinger and his wife, Carleen, and Norman K. Bensinger; two grandchildren, Dawn and Matthew; stepchildren, Sharon, Debbie and Brian.

Religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with Pastor John Culbert officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
