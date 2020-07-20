Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Norman D. Kreiser Sr.

Norman D. Kreiser Sr. Obituary

Norman D. Kreiser Sr., 86, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, July 18, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born Oct. 13, 1933, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Frank and Martha Nye Kreiser .

Norman worked as a packer for Penn Dye Finishing for 27 years.

He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.

Preceding him in death were six brothers, Robert, Harold, Edward, Donald, Earl and Kenneth.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Brenda L. Adams Kreiser; three sons, Norman D. Kreiser Jr. and Scott A. Kreiser, both of Schuylkill Haven, and Todd D. Kreiser, of Pine Grove; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. The family would prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2020
