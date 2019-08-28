Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Johns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman David Johns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman David Johns Obituary
Norman David Johns, 76, of Midlothian, Virginia, went home to the Lord Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Midlothian.

Dave was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, a Vietnam Navy veteran and was employed for many years as a quality control technician with AT&T.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Johns; his mother, Vera Beadle Johns; his brother, Thomas Johns.

He is survived by his devoted family, sister, Martha (Johns) Wunsh and husband, Stephen; nephews, Paul VanEpps and Philip VanEpps and wife, Elena; great-nephews, Carter Noble and Gideon VanEpps; faithful friends.

He was always a loving brother, uncle and friend, and a dedicated Penn State and Philadelphia Eagles fan.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, with the Rev. Jack Culbert officiating. Friends are invited to call from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the or . James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now