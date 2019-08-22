|
|
Norman J. Reppe, 95, of Minersville, passed away Saturday evening at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Minersville, he was a son of the late Alex and Josephine Zaleski Reppe.
He was a 1942 graduate of Minersville High School and attended the former St. Stanislaus grade school.
He was a retired miner, having worked in the local mining industry.
He was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Minersville, and a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville.
He was an Army veteran of World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Reppe; five sisters, Alma Senawaitis, Gertrude Mackey, Dorothy Sorokach, Marie Shemansky and Alberta Gregonis; his sweetheart, Betty Buffington.
He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Herb, Langhorne; a grandson, Kenny Herb, Ciniminson, N.J.; a great-grandson, Bryce Herb; two very good friends, Fred and Mary Lou Bainbridge, who always treated Norman as family; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. The Rev. Jason Stokes will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at the convenience of the family in St. Stanislaus No. 2 Cemetery, Minersville. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions in memory of Norman to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Contributions will be accepted at the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, Minersville. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Norman's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2019