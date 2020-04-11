|
An angel received his wings today. Norman Walter Bertasavage passed into the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 4, 2020, at his home.
Norman, son of Anthony G. Bertasavage and Juel Dronick Bertasavage, was born Nov. 14, 1937. Norman was born in Branch Township, Schuylkill County. He grew up in the Minersville area and some (at a young age) in Maryland.
Norman joined the military Feb. 3, 1954, and served his country honorably. His first three to four years were served in the Army. He retired Jan. 1, 1975, as technical sergeant from the Air Force.
Norm was a veteran of the Korean War era and the Vietnam era. Norman also worked and retired from the PA State Tax Auditing System.
Norman was preceded in death by his father, Anthony; his mother, Juel; two sisters, Bonita (Bonnie) Bluis, of Minersville, and Mary Rushanan, of Llewellyn; one brother, Henry Bertasavage, of Llewellyn.
Norman is survived by his wife of 59 years, Noreen (DeLong) Bertasavage; a daughter, June Bertasavage Mione (partner, Keith Pogash), of Minersville; two sons, Jeffrey (wife, Sandy), of Madisonville, Tenn., and Jon (wife, Debbie), of Tremont; seven grandchildren, Tara (Spring Hill, Tenn.), Nick (Minersville), Tanis (DeKalb, Texas), Mary (Madisonville, Tenn.), Samantha (Seattle, Wash.), Michael (Tremont) and Matthew (Tremont). Norman was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Toby, Tate, Taylor and Truitt Durlin (Spring Hill, Tenn.), Jetta and Jax Schnoke (Pine Grove) and Eisley Rodriguez (DeKalb, Texas); two brothers, Anthony Bertasavage, of Llewellyn, ane James Bertasavage, of Pine Grove; one sister, Delores "Cookie" Evans, of Llewellyn.
Norman had a great love for his close and extended family. Norman showed much love and respect for his country, community and church. May he rest in peace.
Family will be planning a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
