Olga Davis, 94, of Saint Clair, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home.



She was born in Frackville, April 6, 1925, a daughter of the late Peter and Anna Kessock Cooper.



She was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, and was currently a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair. Olga was a 1942 graduate of Frackville High School. She was employed as a medical assistant/LPN at the Hamburg School and State Hospital.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Davis Sr., who passed away in 2007. She was also preceded in death by a nephew, John Platko; a brother, Michael Cooper; two sisters, Mary Yurkosky and Helen Platko.



She is survived by a son, John Davis Jr., of Rhinebeck, New York; daughter, Elizabeth Davis, of Saint Clair; daughter, Donna Davis; two sisters, Anna Cooper, of Frackville, Irene Cooper, of Harrisburg; a granddaughter, Valerie Barowski, wife of Brian, of Saint Clair; a grandson, Damien Earhart, husband of Tracy, of Quakake; a great-granddaughter, Adrienne Barowski, of Saint Clair; a great-grandson, Damien Earhart Jr., of Quakake; nieces and nephews.



The Office of Christian Burial with Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair, with the Rev. James Carroll officiating. Friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Frackville. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Republican & Herald on June 29, 2019