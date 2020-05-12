|
|
Olga Ferenchick, 92, of Cressona. It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Olga, a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched, May 8, 2020. She was in her 92nd year. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Olga was born Nov. 7, 1927, in Brockton. She was a daughter of the late William and Helen (Super) Cherepko.
Olga was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Ferenchick, a much loved mother of Bob Frantz (Wendy) and cherished grandmother to Ryan and Tim.
She was preceded in death by her four sisters, Anna Lysek, Helen Rockett, Mary Meola and Sophie Bresnak; her brother, Michael Cherepko; her grandson, Timothy Frantz.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and neighbors that she cherished.
She really loved St. Mary Byzantine Church, Saint Clair, and Ss. Peter and Paul Byzantine Church of Minersville. She enjoyed being one of the baking ladies and dedicated her life to being a loyal parishioner.
Olga lived a full life and loved being a seamstress in various factories in the area. She would also tailor clothing for her relatives and friends.
All services following COVID-19 guidelines will be private. A memorial Mass shall be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Go 4 the Goal Foundation. It is noted for helping kids with cancer achieve their goals in life. They are located at 7905 Browning Road, Suite 212, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2020