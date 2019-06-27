Olga M. Mensinger, 95, of Ringtown, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.



Olga was born in Mahanoy City, on May 14, 1924, a daughter of the late Mary Pansak and William Pitsko.



After high school, Olga moved to the Linden, New Jersey area where she worked at the General Motors Defense Plant as a 'Rosie the Riveter' during WWII. After moving back to the local area, she worked in and was retired from the local garment industry, last working for the former Ringtown Manufacturing company.



She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Ringtown, the Ringtown Senior Citizens and the Shenandoah Area Senior Citizens.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph 'Chubby' Mensinger, in 2008. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Vladimir, Michael, John and William Pitsko, and by a grandson, Jeffery Mensinger.



Olga is survived by her two sons, Mark Mensinger and his wife, Denise, of Sheppton, and Greg Mensinger and his fiancee, Roseann, of Ringtown; three grandchildren, Lisa, Mark Jr. and Brian; three great-grandchildren, Rylee, Reagan and Leah. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Queli Pitsko, along with nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ringtown, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Olga's family from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Mount Zion Cemetery, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Ringtown in Olga's memory. The Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Olga's family during their time of need. Leave a condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com.



