Olive M. Miller, 92, of Port Carbon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born April 16, 1927, in Port Carbon, she was a daughter of the late Burton E. and Mary E. (Paul) Cooper.
Olive was a graduate of Port Carbon Soldiers Memorial High School, Class of 1944. She worked as a medical secretary for her brother, Dr. Harold Cooper, in Schuylkill Haven, for over 30 years.
Olive was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, a life member of Order of the Eastern Star Cressona Chapter 367, and she was a Republican committeewoman in Port Carbon for many years. She was huge fan of Penn State football and loved attending the games.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, being preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Louis G. Miller, on Oct. 28, 2011; a son, Barry L. Miller, on April 15, 2017; two sisters, Betty M. Scheaffer and Ethel M. Kraft; a brother, Dr. Harold B. Cooper.
Olive is survived by her daughter, Barbara L. Miller, of Pottsville; daughter-in-law, Debra J. Miller, of Cressona; granddaughter, Danielle J. Maxwell and her husband, Lamiek, of Pottsville; grandson, Barry L. Miller and his wife, Melissa, of Williamsburg, Va.; great-grandson, Hunter Miller, of Williamsburg, Va.; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, 208 Pike St., Port Carbon, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Elevator Fund, 300 Arch St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
