Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Salem Church of Rough and Ready
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem Church of Rough and Ready
Olive Marie Erdman

Olive Marie Erdman Obituary
Olive Marie Erdman, 100, of Myerstown, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at StoneRidge, Poplar Run, Myerstown.

She was born in Klingerstown to the late Daniel and Katie (Kahler) Maurer.

She spent most of her life working on the farm, first in her youth and then after she married. After selling the farm, she was employed as a factory worker. She was a lifetime member of Salem Church of Rough and Ready.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy W. Erdman; a son, Terry D. Erdman; siblings, Lawrence, Marlin, Clifford, her twin sister, Effie, and Lester.

Olive is survived by a daughter, June Erdman, of Myerstown; a son, Ronald, husband of Melissa Erdman, of Myerstown; a daughter-in-law, Peggy Erdman, of Florida; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Salem Church of Rough and Ready with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Church of Rough and Ready Memorial Fund, C/O Lori Brown, 303 Valley Road, Klingerstown, PA 17941, or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 1, 2020
