Olive Woodford, 76, of Branch Township, passed away Monday at home.
Born in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late George and Olive Brennan Allen.
She was a 1960 graduate of Minersville High School. She had been employed at the former Hills department store, Cressona.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Minersville.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 55 years and high school sweetheart, Robert J. Woodford, on Aug. 20, 2017; an infant brother, in 1944; a sister, Janet Zvosrky, in 2000.
Olive is survived by three sons, Kenneth Woodford, of Minersville, Clifford Woodford and his wife, Sandra, of Branch Township, Curtis Woodford and his wife, Kimberly, of Branch Township; six grandchildren, Morgen, Casey, Kali, Devin, Avery and Abby. She is also survived by three sisters, Georgine Weir, of Pottsville, Violet Paul, of Minersville, and Joan Taylor, of Minersville; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Olive's family beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Private interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park, North Manheim Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 11, 2020