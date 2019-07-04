Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home
1133 Ridge Road
Klingerstown, PA 17941
570-648-0681
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Laudenslager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia Lyn Laudenslager

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olivia Lyn Laudenslager Obituary
Olivia Lyn Laudenslager, 16, of Pitman, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident.

Olivia was born in Pottsville, July 1, 2003, a daughter of Tanya Hepler and Brian Laudenslager, of Pitman.

She attended Tri-Valley High School and would have entered eleventh grade in the fall.

She was a member of Zion E.C. Church in Pitman and was active with its Youth Group.

Olivia belonged to the FFA and Athletes for Christ and lettered in volleyball at Tri-Valley High School.

Olivia loved to spend time with her friends and family. She had a gift for connecting with people and left an impact on everyone she spoke to. Her free spirit and loving heart will be remembered forever.

She was preceded in death by an older brother, Brock Laudenslager, and paternal grandmother, Mary Laudenslager.

Olivia is survived by her parents, Brian and Tanya; a sister, Elise Laudenslager; a brother, Bryce Laudenslager; a nephew, Dylan Laudenslager; paternal grandfather, Joseph Laudenslager; maternal grandparents, Larry and Debbie Hepler, and maternal great-grandmothers, Margaret Hepler and Sarah Williams; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6, at Zion E.C. Church, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman, with the funeral service following at noon with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow at Zion E.C. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion E.C. Church Youth Fund, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now