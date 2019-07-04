Olivia Lyn Laudenslager, 16, of Pitman, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident.



Olivia was born in Pottsville, July 1, 2003, a daughter of Tanya Hepler and Brian Laudenslager, of Pitman.



She attended Tri-Valley High School and would have entered eleventh grade in the fall.



She was a member of Zion E.C. Church in Pitman and was active with its Youth Group.



Olivia belonged to the FFA and Athletes for Christ and lettered in volleyball at Tri-Valley High School.



Olivia loved to spend time with her friends and family. She had a gift for connecting with people and left an impact on everyone she spoke to. Her free spirit and loving heart will be remembered forever.



She was preceded in death by an older brother, Brock Laudenslager, and paternal grandmother, Mary Laudenslager.



Olivia is survived by her parents, Brian and Tanya; a sister, Elise Laudenslager; a brother, Bryce Laudenslager; a nephew, Dylan Laudenslager; paternal grandfather, Joseph Laudenslager; maternal grandparents, Larry and Debbie Hepler, and maternal great-grandmothers, Margaret Hepler and Sarah Williams; aunts, uncles and cousins.



Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 6, at Zion E.C. Church, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman, with the funeral service following at noon with Pastor Todd Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow at Zion E.C. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion E.C. Church Youth Fund, 247 Zion Church Road, Pitman. The Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, Klingerstown, has charge of the arrangements. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.srrfh.com.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Published in Republican & Herald on July 4, 2019