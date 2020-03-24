|
Orpha A. Harter, 95, of Gordon, formerly of Ashland, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
Born Sept. 25, 1924, in Pitman, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Gertrude (Kehler) Kehler.
She held numerous jobs throughout her life. The most important being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. She was a member of the Zions UCC, Ashland.
Orpha was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Harter, in 1990; a son, Lewis Harter, in 2018; two infant children; siblings; four brothers, Lewis, Lester, Ralph and Franklin Kehler; three sisters, Marie Palamar, Martha Nagle and Helen Wetzel.
She is survived by two sons, Warren and wife, Kay Harter, and Charles Harter and companion, Mary Ludwig, both of Ashland; four daughters, Carol and husband, Wally Fetterolf, of Ashland, Brenda and husband, Barry Spieles, of Ashland, Debra and husband, Garry Leib, of Gordon, and Beth and husband, Mike Ploxa, of Frackville; 23 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, one brother, Albert and wife, Pat Harter, of Lebanon, and three sisters, Betty Willard, of Hegins, Arlene Knapp, of Tremont, and Mary Jane and husband, Leonard Herb, of Valley View; sisters-in-law, Patricia Kehler, of Lebanon, and Katherine Kehler, of Myerstown; brothers-in-law, Daniel Nagle, of Tremont, and John Kimmel, of Lavelle; close friends, Cecilia Coyle and Kim Malis.
Interment will be in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Zions UCC, 2400 Centre St., Ashland, PA 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.
