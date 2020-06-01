|
|
Oscar A. Troxell, 91, of Walker Township, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at home.
He was the husband of Irene (nee Heisler) Troxell, to whom he would have been married 48 years in August.
Born Aug. 6, 1928 in New Ringgold, Oscar was a son of the late Edgar Alvin and Lula (nee Kershner) Troxell.
He worked for Pennsylvania Steel Foundry in Hamburg for 15 years but was a farmer in New Ringgold for most of his life.
Oscar was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Lewistown Valley.
Oscar was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Bachman.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Ryan Troxell, of Lewistown Valley; a niece, Glenda Stankiewitch, of New Ringgold.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 1, 2020