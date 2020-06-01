Home

Oscar A. Troxell Obituary
Oscar A. Troxell, 91, of Walker Township, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at home.

He was the husband of Irene (nee Heisler) Troxell, to whom he would have been married 48 years in August.

Born Aug. 6, 1928 in New Ringgold, Oscar was a son of the late Edgar Alvin and Lula (nee Kershner) Troxell.

He worked for Pennsylvania Steel Foundry in Hamburg for 15 years but was a farmer in New Ringgold for most of his life.

Oscar was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Lewistown Valley.

Oscar was preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Bachman.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; son, Ryan Troxell, of Lewistown Valley; a niece, Glenda Stankiewitch, of New Ringgold.

Memorials in Oscar's name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice-Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 1, 2020
