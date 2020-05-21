|
|
Oscar W. Troutman, 88, of Lavelle, passed away Tuesday, May 19, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Pitman, Nov. 18, 1931, he was a son of the late Franklin and Blanche (Bergey) Troutman.
He was a member of Christ's United Lutheran Church, Airport Road, Ashland. He was an Army veteran serving in the Korea War. He graduated from Tri-Valley High School, Class of 1948.
He worked for Hershey Foods for many years until retirement. He was a member of the Lavelle Fish & Game Club and spent much of his time raising trout. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved his yearly trips to Canada to fish.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhea (Krah) Troutman, in 2009, a son, Randy Troutman, in 2016, and a brother, Forrest.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan, wife of Shaun McNally, Mount Carmel; sons, Keith, husband of Sharon Troutman, Lavelle, and Craig, husband of Penny Troutman, Pitman; brother, Glenn F. Troutman, of Hummelstown; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, in Citizens Cemetery, Lavelle, with the Rev. Laura Csellak officiating. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.kullfuneral.com
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020