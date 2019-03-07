Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Ann Mikita. View Sign

Pamela Ann Mikita, 47, of Ringtown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence.



Pam was born in Pottsville, Aug. 12, 1971, a daughter of the late Alfred and Eileen Shoup Mikita.



She was a 1989 graduate of the North Schuylkill High School, and was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Ringtown. She had previously worked in her parents establishment, the former Al and Eileen Mikita's Bar and Restaurant in Ringtown.



Pam was a social butterfly and will always be remembered as a very generous woman with a big heart and a love of life.



She is survived by her sister, Kelly, wife of Darrell Laudeman, of Ringtown; her nephew, Tyler; niece, Danielle. Aunts, uncles and cousins also survive, as does her longtime boyfriend, Billy Zaremba.



Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. The Rev. Ronald Bocian will conduct a scripture service at 8 p.m. Private burial services will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence or for more information, please visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Pamela Ann Mikita, 47, of Ringtown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence.Pam was born in Pottsville, Aug. 12, 1971, a daughter of the late Alfred and Eileen Shoup Mikita.She was a 1989 graduate of the North Schuylkill High School, and was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Ringtown. She had previously worked in her parents establishment, the former Al and Eileen Mikita's Bar and Restaurant in Ringtown.Pam was a social butterfly and will always be remembered as a very generous woman with a big heart and a love of life.She is survived by her sister, Kelly, wife of Darrell Laudeman, of Ringtown; her nephew, Tyler; niece, Danielle. Aunts, uncles and cousins also survive, as does her longtime boyfriend, Billy Zaremba.Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. The Rev. Ronald Bocian will conduct a scripture service at 8 p.m. Private burial services will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence or for more information, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close