Pamela Ann Mikita, 47, of Ringtown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her residence.
Pam was born in Pottsville, Aug. 12, 1971, a daughter of the late Alfred and Eileen Shoup Mikita.
She was a 1989 graduate of the North Schuylkill High School, and was a former member of St. Mary's Church in Ringtown. She had previously worked in her parents establishment, the former Al and Eileen Mikita's Bar and Restaurant in Ringtown.
Pam was a social butterfly and will always be remembered as a very generous woman with a big heart and a love of life.
She is survived by her sister, Kelly, wife of Darrell Laudeman, of Ringtown; her nephew, Tyler; niece, Danielle. Aunts, uncles and cousins also survive, as does her longtime boyfriend, Billy Zaremba.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. The Rev. Ronald Bocian will conduct a scripture service at 8 p.m. Private burial services will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence or for more information, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
