Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St John XXIII Catholic Church
301 Pine St.
Tamaqua, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Alonge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Alonge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Alonge Obituary

Patricia A. Alonge, 74, of Valley Street, Brockton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at St. Luke's Bethlehem.

Born Tuesday, Nov. 20, 1945, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph S., and Cecelia (Nowak) Zelinsky.

Pat was predeceased by her sister, Anna Mae Kotch, and brother, Joseph A. "Chinnie" Zelinsky.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Bernie "Meatball" Alonge; sons, Bernard W. Alonge II, of Lancaster, and Richard W. Alonge, of Tamaqua; sister, Dorothy King and her husband, John, of Coaldale; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Zelinsky, of Tuscarora; nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, Patricia was Catholic by faith. She owned and operated Pat's Grooming Salon, Brockton, for over 25 years, and previously was a beautician, and also had worked in the textile industry. A talented sewer, Pat made masks for friends and family during the COVID-crisis. Pat loved tending to her home and visits to the casino. She will be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 East Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John XXIII RCC, 301 Pine Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. The family will receive friends from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Bartholomew RCC Cemetery, Brockton. Memorials in her name may be made to Ruth Steinert SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -