Patricia A. Bitel, RN, 71, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 3, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born June 19, 1948, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. Bitel Sr. and Anna J. (Kramer) Bitel, who preceded her in death last Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.
Pat was a 1966 graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School and a 1969 graduate of the former Hazleton State General Hospital School of Nursing.
She was a retired registered nurse (RN), having last been employed as a supervisor at the former Hazleton General Hospital, where she worked for over 40 years.
She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stanislaus Church, where she was a member of the Rosary and Sacred Heart Societies.
Pat enjoyed her many trips to the casinos and supporting the annual summer block parties in Shenandoah. She was an avid international traveler and a diehard New York Yankees and Giants fan. Pat was a nature enthusiast and enjoyed spending time at her cabin and the surrounding woods outside of Ringtown. She was an animal lover and advocate; she especially loved the basset hounds she had throughout her life and now her pet cat, Muffin.
Surviving are her brother, Edward J. Bitel Jr. and his wife, Terry, of Lancaster; two nephews, David Bitel and Brad Hilton; two nieces, Brenda Perez and Trisha Unrath; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Casmir Church, 229 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, the Sacred Worship Site of Divine Mercy Parish, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 8 until 9 a.m. Friday at St. Casimir's Church, Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 4, 2020