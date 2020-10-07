Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
515 W. Market St.
Pottsville, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
515 W. Market St.
Pottsville, PA
Patricia A. Boran


1941 - 2020
Patricia A. Boran Obituary

Patricia A. Barro Dobilas Boran, 79, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Seton Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Oct. 2, 1941, in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Adele Butcavage Dobilas.

She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, Schuylkill County Quilters Guild, and volunteered at Pottsville Free Public Library.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Boran.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Lanz, wife of Todd, and Denise M. Boran-Comeau, and grandson, John A. Comeau. She is also survived by her feline friends, Suzie and Boots.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Boran family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
