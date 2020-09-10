Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Patricia A. Donetti Obituary

Patricia A. Donetti, 81, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Seton Manor, Orwigsburg.

Born Sept. 18, 1938, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Victoria (Gumienny)and Richard Wylie.

She was the widow of George Donetti.

She was formerly employed by Argo for 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Savage and Dolores Wylie, and a brother, Dan Wylie.

Patricia is survived by a son, Robert, husband of Virginia Donetti, of Schuylkill Haven; a grandson, Jarret Donetti and his fiancee, Nicole Lawell, of Saint Clair; great-grandchildren, Maverick, Olivia and Carson; sisters, Sandra Abbott, wife of Jim, of Bensalem, Ruth James, wife of Ron, of Frackville, and Kathy Walsh, wife of Ron, of Las Vegas; brother, Richard Wylie, of Ringtown; nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Saint John's New Cemetery, Auburn. To extend condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
