Patricia A. Himmelberger, 84, of Port Clinton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born in Port Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Wilson P. "Pat" and Mary B. (Auman) Snayberger.
She graduated from Schuylkill Haven High School in 1954. She was a member of St. John's Church, Port Clinton. She worked as a sewing machine operator for Raubenhold and Co. and Lee Mark, both formerly of Port Clinton, she later worked for Wright's Knitting Mill in Hamburg and Auburn, until her retirement.
She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Hamburg Fire Company Beneficial Association. She always loved her cat, Frosty.
She was predeceased by her companion of 20-plus years, Ralph "Pete" Moyer.
She is survived by a son, Dennis R., husband of Darlene J. (Moyer) Himmelberger, Port Clinton; four grandchildren, Bradley, husband of Stacey, Angela, wife of Larry, Jenessa, wife of Scott, and Shawn "Mud," husband of Jill; eight great-grandchildren, Codey, Zach, Alyssa, Blake, Ash, MaKayla, Austin and Katelyn; seven great-great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jaden, Noah, Kayden, Aaleyah, Lexi and Brooke.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. Fourth St., Hamburg (off-street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Township. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
