Patricia A. Luscan, 81, of Saint Clair, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.



Born in Pottsville, April 21, 1937, she was a daughter of the late James and Anna Donaldson Luscan.



She graduated from the last class at Pottsville Catholic High School in 1955.



Patricia retired as a clerk after 45 years at the former Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Pottsville.



She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and life member of Phoenix Hose Company No. 4, serving for many years as their financial secretary.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Purnell, brother, James Luscan, and her niece, Ashley Purnell.



Surviving are nieces, Carol Kenenitz, whom she raised, and her husband, Peter, of Ashland, Bridget Purnell, of East Mines, Chrissy Fuchs, of Swedesboro, N.J.; nephews, Jason Purnell, of East Mines, David Luscan, of Va., William Purnell and his wife, Rebecca, of East Mines; great-nieces, Jaylyn Balthaser, Aaliyah Balthaser, Kathleen Purnell; sister-in-law, Rose Luscan, of Swedesboro, N.J.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. The Rev. Monsignor William Glosser will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church Memorial Fund.Burial will be at Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to



