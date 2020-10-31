Home

Patricia A. (Schwenk) Moore

Patricia A. (Schwenk) Moore, 74, of Howard, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct., 30, 2020, at Haven Place, Lock Haven, where she was a patient one day.

Born Aug. 21, 1946, in New Ringgold, she was a daughter of the late Arlin and Ethel (Burkey) Schwenk.

Pat worked for Murata Electronics and retired in 2003 after 30 years. She was a member of Hillview Wesleyan Church, Lock Haven. Pat was a 1964 graduate of Orwigsburg High School.

She was the wife of Howard Jay Moore, who survives. They were married Aug. 29, 1969, and celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Pat was preceded in death by a sister, Lenae Schwenk, in 1952.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Hillview Wesleyan Church, 1200 W. Fourth St., Lock Haven, with Pastor Don Grant officiating. A viewing will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private at Zion-Union Cemetery, Walker Township, Bellefonte, Pa. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Hillview Wesleyan Church. Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill Hall, has charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to MaxwellHelt.com.


Published in Republican & Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020
