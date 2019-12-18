|
Patricia A. Pacenta, 87, of Pottsville, entered into eternal rest Monday evening at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.
Born June 11, 1932, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Anthony N. and Florence S. (Selgrath) Pacenta.
She was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.
Patricia was a 1954 graduate of West Chester University, where she obtained her teaching degree. She earned her master's degree in 1960 from Columbia University and later earned her principal certification from Scranton University. She was employed by Pottsville Area School District from 1956 until retiring in 1992. She is fondly remembered by the students who passed through the doors of John S. Clarke Elementary Center as heading the reading program and eventually becoming their principal.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Peter.
Surviving are her brother, Dr. Anthony Pacenta and his wife, Valerie, of Pottsville; niece, Lauren Pacenta; her closest and dearest friend, Gloria Land, of Pottsville; dogs, Murphy, the English bulldog, and Chance, the French bulldog.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence for the Pacenta family. The family would prefer contributions in memory of Patricia be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901.
