Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Patricia A. Payne

Patricia A. Payne Obituary

Patricia A. Payne, 79, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence, Harrisburg.

Funeral services will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to her viewing from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held Monday in Beulah Cemetery, New Britain. Guests are asked to wear face coverings and follow CDC guidelines during services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Patricia's name to Carolyn Croxton Slane Hospice Residence, 1701 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
