Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Ryan. View Sign





Born in Pottsville on Nov. 3, 1941, she was the daughter of Corrine Weber.



In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" J. Ryan, who passed away in 2005. She is also preceded in death by her son, Leonard "Bucky" J. Ryan, who passed away in 1991, along with siblings, Carol Drouncheck, David Makley and Leonard Makley.



Patricia is survived by her grandchildren, Chrissy Matz, Mike Buchanan, Sarah Snider, Kimberly Ryan, John Ryan, Rebecca Wagner, along with eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Makley, Paul Makley, Francis Makley, Constance Hale and Kathleen Makley.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Patricia A. Ryan, 77, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday while at Schuylkill Center.Born in Pottsville on Nov. 3, 1941, she was the daughter of Corrine Weber.In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" J. Ryan, who passed away in 2005. She is also preceded in death by her son, Leonard "Bucky" J. Ryan, who passed away in 1991, along with siblings, Carol Drouncheck, David Makley and Leonard Makley.Patricia is survived by her grandchildren, Chrissy Matz, Mike Buchanan, Sarah Snider, Kimberly Ryan, John Ryan, Rebecca Wagner, along with eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Makley, Paul Makley, Francis Makley, Constance Hale and Kathleen Makley.A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close