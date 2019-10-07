Home

Patricia A. Selbi

Patricia A. Selbi Obituary
Patricia A. Selbi, 71, formerly of Mahanoy City, died Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
