Patricia A. Weber, 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Born in Pottsville, June 12, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Hartnett.
She was a loving mother and doting grandmother.
She enjoyed making decorative gift baskets, watching classic westerns and armchair quarterbacking her beloved Nittany Lions.
She was the first executive director of the Greensboro, N.C., Youth Soccer Association.
She was wife to Richard A. Weber, to whom she was married for 48 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Joie Hartnett, Pottsville; brother, George V. Hartnett, Pottsville; a son, Mark J. Weber, husband of Marian Leigh Weber, Memphis, Tenn.; a son, Richard A. Jr., husband of Margaret Weber, Greer, S.C.; a grandson, Andrew Weber, Greer, S.C.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, with a memorial service to immediately follow at noon, all in Grace Free Church, Cressona.
