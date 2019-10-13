Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Weber Obituary
Patricia A. Weber, 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

Born in Pottsville, June 12, 1949, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Hartnett.

She was a loving mother and doting grandmother.

She enjoyed making decorative gift baskets, watching classic westerns and armchair quarterbacking her beloved Nittany Lions.

She was the first executive director of the Greensboro, N.C., Youth Soccer Association.

She was wife to Richard A. Weber, to whom she was married for 48 years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Joie Hartnett, Pottsville; brother, George V. Hartnett, Pottsville; a son, Mark J. Weber, husband of Marian Leigh Weber, Memphis, Tenn.; a son, Richard A. Jr., husband of Margaret Weber, Greer, S.C.; a grandson, Andrew Weber, Greer, S.C.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, with a memorial service to immediately follow at noon, all in Grace Free Church, Cressona.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.