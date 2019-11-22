Home

Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Interment
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Cemetery
Fountain Springs, PA
View Map
Patricia A. Wyatt


1939 - 2019
Patricia A. Wyatt Obituary
Patricia A. Wyatt, 80, of George Street, Fountain Springs, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, at her residence.

Born in Germanville, Butler Township, May 5, 1939, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Blanche Willier McDonald. She was a graduate of the former Butler Township High School, Fountain Springs, Class of 1956. After high school, she attended the former Ford School of Business, Pottsville, and was employed as secretary at the Butler Municipal building, until her retirement.

Pat was a lifelong member of Christ Congregation Church, American Fire Company No. 1, both of Fountain Springs, and a 50-year member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 154, Ashland.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Luther J. Wyatt, passing Aug. 7, 2006, and a brother, John T. McDonald, in 2017.

Survivors include son, Joseph P. Wyatt, of Fountain Springs; daughter, Lisa, wife of Mike Newton, of Elysburg; granddaughter, Abriel Newton and her fiancé, Chris Liek, of Winfield; grandson, Michael Newton, of Elysburg; great-grandson, Liek, Winfield; sister-in-law, Anna McDonald, of Harrisburg.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, 1323 Centre St., Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Jeff Merwine, pastor of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Frackville. Interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, in Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. until the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
