Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Schuylkill Haven, PA
View Map
Patricia Ann Barnes


1934 - 2019
Patricia Ann Barnes Obituary
Patricia Ann Barnes, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born in Schuylkill Haven, June 10, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Sadie (Wagner) Schaeffer.

She shared 65 years of marriage with her loving husband, Albert T. Barnes Sr., who survives her.

Patricia attended Schuylkill Haven schools.

She was a member of Salvation Army, Pottsville.

In addition to her work as a homemaker, Patricia helped her husband operate their business, Versa-Tron, as secretary/co-owner.

In addition to her husband, Patricia is survived by children, Cynthia Ann Foreman, wife of William Leo, Kansas City, Mo., Thomas Barnes Sr., Denise Koscil, Cressona, Randy A. Barnes, husband of Angie, Kansas City, Mo., and Albert T. Barnes Jr., husband of AnnMarie, Minersville; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Claude and Dale Schaeffer.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with Envoy Brad Harris officiating. A viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. At her family's request, donations in Patricia's memory may be sent to Salvation Army, 400 Sanderson St., Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2019
